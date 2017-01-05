Naomi Campbell revealed during her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, January 5, that she feels for Kim Kardashian after her Paris robbery because she was also attacked in the City of Light in 2012.



The supermodel, 46, recalled running into the reality star, 36, at the Hermès store on October 1, two days before Kardashian was bound, gagged and robbed of an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry.



“I sympathize with her a lot because — I kept mine on the down low — but in 2012, I was attacked in Paris,” Campbell said. "They followed me from the airport. They attacked me. They opened my car door and said, ‘Naomi Campbell, we’re going to kill you.’ I didn’t make it so public. I didn’t want it to be. I think there’s a picture of me in a wheelchair at the time."



The Empire actress explained that she was traveling solo from Switzerland to Paris at the time. “I didn’t call security — it was a quick trip. I was going to see my lovely papa, Azzedine Alaïa. I went to the car, and it wasn’t my normal driver. And it was weird because he had the window rolled down.… It was freezing cold in November. I was like, ‘Wait a minute! This is weird.’"



Mood A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 2, 2016 at 1:10am PDT

Campbell said that her decision to avoid an extra stop likely saved her life. "I wanted to stop at a pharmacy," she told Williams. "My papa called me and said, ‘My daughter, where are you? We’re ready to eat dinner.’ At that point, I abandoned the idea. Thank God [the incident] was outside Azzedine Alaïa’s shop, because that’s where the entrance is to get into the house. [My friends] came out and saved me, basically. In the interim, you decide in a very split moment — I don’t know if I’d ever do this again in hindsight — ‘Am I going to let this guy take my bag with all my passports or am I going to fight for it?’ My decision was, ‘I am not letting my bag go.’"



The British beauty also claimed that other celebs have faced similar situations in the European city. "The driver was in on it. It’s a whole ring that’s been happening for a few years now,” Campbell said. "I very much sympathize with [Kardashian]. I felt for her right away. I hated hearing these stories that it wasn’t true. It was absolutely true, and it happened to me and it’s happened to a few other people that I’m not at liberty to say, but are well known also."

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



