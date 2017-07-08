Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Interior design pro Nate Berkus, who launched a collection of roller shades for The Shade Store, curates a collection of facts for Us.

1. I grew up in Minnesota, and to this day, Dairy Queen remains one of my all-time favorite food groups.

2. Before we had even met, I used to watch my husband, Jeremiah Brent, on The Rachel Zoe Project and wish I had hair as perfect as his.

3. My first car was a Saab; I was 18 and thought it was the coolest thing ever.

4. I recently hosted a vintage jewelry sale at my friend Irene Neuwirth’s store in L.A. If I wasn’t an interior designer, that’s what I would love to do.

5. I travel all the time and never check luggage. It saves me a ton of time. I’ve got packing down to a science.

6. My husband and I got engaged in Peru.

7. I’m a double Virgo and obsessed with organization. My idea of perfect joy is in the pantry or linen closet with a label maker.

8. My dream design project would be a super elegant ­version of Narnia for the Obama family, dogs included.

9. I read a lot — at least two books a week. I just started a monthly roundup of my favorites on NateBerkus.com.

10. I’ve had my design firm for 21 years. How is it possible for me to be old enough to have had a company for that long?

11. I binged Downton Abbey. That house and those one-liners are priceless!

12. My grandfather was a pilot during World War II.

13. My husband and I have a rescue dog named Tucker, and we take any opportunity we can to support the cause. PAWS, a no-kill shelter in Chicago, should be a model for the country.

14. My 2-year-old daughter, Poppy, is obsessed with American Girl dolls. I used to walk by the store and think, “Those poor parents.” Now I’m one of them.

15. I lived in Paris for a year and speak French.

16. I’m the reigning diaper king in the Brent-Berkus household!

17. My collection at The Shade Store was inspired by my travels. I bring textiles back from everywhere I go.

18. I’m obsessed with ­Realtor.com. It’s a problem.

19. Rachael Ray has tried to teach me to cook about 100 times. I still can’t boil an egg.

20. As a teenager I worked at the National Sports Collectors Convention, which my father cofounded, and met all the star athletes of the ’80s.

21. I have a fear of heights. And snakes.

22. I’ve been going to the Alisal Ranch in Solvang, California, every summer for 30 years.

23. I am very impatient. I hate waiting.

24. I have serious karaoke skills and once sang Warren G’s “Regulate” onstage at a Target corporate event.

25. “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.” I live by this Dr. Maya Angelou quote. Thanks, Oprah!

