Nelly Speaks Out After Rape Arrest: ‘I Am Completely Innocent’

Nelly took to Twitter on Saturday, October 7, hours after he was arrested for allegedly raping a woman on his tour bus, and told fans he is “completely innocent.”

“Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation,” the rapper, 42, wrote in a series of tweets.

“I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation,” the “Hot in Herre” chart-topper continued.

“I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support,” he wrote. “They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you.”

“In other words y'all know damm well I ain't do no dumm S^*t like this..!! Love ..!!!!” he added a few minutes later.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Grammy winner was booked on second-degree rape charges on Saturday morning after a woman called police at 3:48 a.m. to claim she was raped in the rapper’s tour bus following a show in Auburn, Washington.

Nelly’s lawyer told Us Weekly in a statement, “Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."

His manager told USA Today that the “Dilemma” singer was released without being charged and will not be performing on Saturday night with Florida Georgia Line in Washington.

