NeNe Leakes Apologizes for Rape Comment: 'I Should Have Known Better'

NeNe Leakes has issued an apology after making a controversial comment about a heckler at her recent stand-up comedy show being raped.

"I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend," the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 49, wrote on Facebook on Monday, October 9. "Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of them doing so. As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used. I made a mistake and I should have known better. I hope people accept my deepest and sincerest apologies. I am sorry."



Leakes made the questionable remark during a performance at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, California, on Saturday, October 7. After she joked about male Uber drivers trying to have sex with their female passengers, the audience booed and one woman began heckling the star. "I ain't even gonna tell you about the goddamn Uber driver. I hope he rape yo' ass tonight when he take you home, bitch," Leakes fired back. "And steal yo' funky hello kitty, bitch."



Just days earlier, the Bravo star feuded with her costar Kim Zolciak after Zolciak's daughter Brielle Biermann posted a Snapchat video of cockroaches on the floor in Leakes' bathroom. "We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p--sy!" Leakes replied on Instagram on Thursday, October 5, before calling Biermann, 20, "racist trash."

Zolciak, 39, responded later that day. "It's so sad and offensive that someone can stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are made," she wrote on Instagram. "Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leakes has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that's her last resort."

