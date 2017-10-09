NeNe Leakes made a controversial comment to a heckler in the audience of her stand-up comedy show at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, California, on Saturday, October 7.

During her act, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 49, joked about male Uber drivers trying to have sex with their female passengers. The audience began loudly booing, prompting Leakes to fire back at one woman in particular. "I ain't even gonna tell you about the goddamn Uber driver. I hope he rape yo' ass tonight when he take you home, bitch," she said. "And steal yo' funky hello kitty, bitch."

Us Weekly has reached out to Leakes for comment. It is unclear what the audience member said that sparked her reaction.



The comment came just two days after the Bravo star's social media feud with her costar Kim Zolciak and Zolciak's daughter Brielle Biermann, the latter of whom posted a Snapchat video of cockroaches on the floor in Leakes' bathroom. Leakes responded on Instagram on Thursday, October 5, writing, "We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p--sy!" She proceeded to call Biermann, 20, a wannabe Kylie Jenner and "racist trash."

Zolciak, 39, defended herself and her eldest daughter later that day. "It's so sad and offensive that someone can stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are made," she wrote on Instagram. "Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leakes has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that's her last resort. (It's convenient that I'm not racist when we are getting along.)"



Just two days before their latest drama, the Don't Be Tardy star said she and Leakes had mended fences. "We have our ups and downs," she exclusively told Us on Tuesday, October 3. "We're just super opinionated, strong women. But she makes me laugh. ... We have a long history. So as mad as she may make me and vice versa, at the end of the day we still have a pretty cool foundation that started 15 years ago, long before television."



