Hellooo Niall Horan! The former One Direction band member looked almost unrecognizable when he stepped out in London on Wednesday, January 25, with freshly dyed brown hair. And by almost unrecognizable, we mean superhot and grown-up.

The “This Town” singer, 23, has been slowly parting ways with the bleach and (seemingly) his straightening iron, and debuted the darker ‘do while hitting up the Larry King Hairdressing Salon's launch party Wednesday night.

And we’re not the only ones who approve. “Not that Niall Horan wasn't amazing looking anyways but his brown hair is BEAUTIFUL 😍🔥😍🔥,” one dedicated fan tweeted on Thursday, January 26, while another added, “Sorry, but Niall Horan looks much better and sexier with brunette hair. I hope it stays this way for a long time 😍👍 @NiallOfficial.”

Other fans are taking the news harder: “The year is 2017. Facts mean nothing. Niall Horan has brown hair. Tyra Banks is not the host of Top Model. Everything you once knew is a lie.”



The singer, who also appears to have gotten a haircut, has embarked on his own solo career since One Direction announced they were taking a permanent hiatus in 2015. After signing a solo deal with Capitol Records, Horan dropped his first single, “This Town,” in September 2016 and is on track to release his debut album later this year.

