Nick and Aaron Carter are mourning the death of their father, Bob Carter. According to TMZ, Bob passed away in Florida at age 65 on Tuesday.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 37, tweeted about his father's passing on Wednesday, May 17. "I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night…" he wrote. "While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time."

Aaron, 29, also shared a throwback photo of his dad. "My heart is Completely shattered I'm in shock and I loved my dad so much," he wrote. "#RIP DADDY I Love You. This is the last pic I have my dad."

"My heart is broken, We are so hurt we lost you poppa way too soon," he added in an Instagram pic. "You were never human to me, you were always my real life super hero #BobCarter #RIP #MyDaddy."

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

This is the second tragedy for the famous family in recent years. Nick and Aaron's sister, Leslie Carter, died of a drug overdose in 2012. She was 25.

Bob previously starred in the family's reality show, House of Carters, in 2006. He is survived by Nick and Aaron and their two other siblings, Angel and Bobbie.

