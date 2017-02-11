Nick Gordon paid tribute to his late girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown's mom, Whitney Houston, on the five-year anniversary of the music icon's death.

"Can't believe it's been 5years," Gordon, 26, captioned a throwback photo of himself with the late mother-daughter duo on Twitter. "I miss you. I know you and Kriss are enjoying each other up there. RIH."

Nick Gordon/Twitter

Houston died at the age of 48 in February 2012. She was found unconscious in the bathtub of her hotel room at the Beverly Hilton. The coroner later announced that the official cause of death was accidental drowning. Heart disease and cocaine use were contributing factors.



Nearly three years later, Brown was found face down in a bathtub inside her home in Alpharetta, Georgia. She was placed in a medically induced coma for six months before dying in hospice care at the age of 22 in July 2015.



Houston raised Gordon from age 12 after her friend and his mother, Michelle Gordon, felt she could no longer care for her son. The seven-time Grammy winner never formally adopted Gordon, but he and Brown had a sibling-like relationship growing up. They started dating after Houston's death and announced their engagement in October 2012. (The couple claimed in January 2014 that they had wed, but the Brown family's lawyer later said they had "never been married.")



In September 2016, Gordon, who was present when Brown was found unconscious in the bathtub, was found legally responsible for the scion's death after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the family's estate, with support from Bobbi Kristina's father, Bobby Brown. Gordon was ordered to pay $36 million in damages.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!