Nick Viall is looking for a silver lining after announcing his split from fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi last week. Viall broke his social media silence on Wednesday, August 30, by sharing a photo of a sunset overlooking the Pewaukee Lake in Wisconsin.



The Bachelor alum shared the photo with his fans, writing: “Something Positive.”

Viall, 36, told Us Weekly on Monday, August 28, that his friends and loved ones are helping him stay positive as he deals with the aftermath of their split."In times that aren’t great, you have to kind of spend time with your loved ones. I’m trying to stay positive, being around friends and family. It helps me stay positive," he told Us.



Grimaldi also broke her silence on Instagram following the split on Monday, August 28, with a photo of herself leaning on her friend’s shoulder, writing: “It's okay to feel broken. It's okay to cry. It's okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay."

The couple announced their split in a joint statement to Us on Friday, August 25, saying: ”It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement. We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairy-tale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”



Grimaldi and Viall got engaged in March on the season 21 finale of The Bachelor. The reality star quit her job as a special education teacher in Montreal to move to Los Angeles to live with Viall who was competing on Dancing With the Stars at the time.

Although the pair have gone their separate ways, Viall revealed to Us on Monday night that they are “of course” still friends. "I still love her very much,” he added. “I’m not afraid to say that.”

