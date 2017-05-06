Nick Viall Reacts to Chris Soules' Arrest: 'It's a Terrible Situation'

Sending his thoughts and prayers. Nick Viall spoke out about his fellow Bachelor alum Chris Soules' arrest and fatal car accident in a new interview with Us Weekly.

"It's a terrible situation," Viall, 36, exclusively told Us at the 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills on Friday, May 5, adding that he hasn't had a chance to reach out to Soules, 35, since the April 24 incident. "I'm just praying for the family of the gentleman who passed away, more importantly, and his family, and just praying for everyone."



Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

As previously reported, the Iowa farmer's pickup truck rear-ended a tractor driven by his neighbor Kenneth Mosher. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch, and Mosher, 66, died from injuries sustained in the accident. Hours later, Soules was arrested in his hometown of Arlington, Iowa, for allegedly fleeing the scene of the fatal crash. He was released the next morning after posting a $10,000 bail. Soules' attorneys filed a motion to dismiss his felony D charge, arguing that he fulfilled his legal obligations by calling 911, identifying himself and remaining at the scene until an ambulance arrived.

Earlier this week, Soules' rep addressed reports surrounding the incident after prosecutors alleged that Soules had purchased alcohol the night of the accident. "Neither Mr. Soules nor his legal counsel will be responding to the numerous tabloid style articles and journalists who have been reporting false and misleading stories by citing 'unnamed sources,'" the rep said in a statement to Us. "Rather, they will be focusing on presenting the truth, which will reveal how inaccurate and unfair so many of these news accounts have been. We are confident that the fair-minded citizens of Iowa will do what they've always done — reserve judgment until all of the accurate information is properly presented."



