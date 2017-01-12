United, we stand? Nicole Kidman encouraged people to support Donald Trump in a recent interview with BBC2, saying that the future of our nation depends upon it.

“I just say, [Trump is] now elected, and we, as a country, need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on,” the 49-year-old actress said. “Whatever, however that happened, he’s there and let’s go.”



Kidman holds dual citizenship in Australia and the United States, and acknowledged that she’s previously been hesitant to speak out politically in either country. “I’m always reticent to start commenting politically,” she said. “I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue-based.”



Getty Images

The Lion star added that she’s especially passionate about women’s rights, a topic that has been plagued with controversy given the president-elect’s position on certain issues, including funding for Planned Parenthood.



“I’m very, very committed to women’s issues, in terms of I do a lot of fundraising for U.N. Women and I do a lot of traveling for them,” Kidman said. “I also do an enormous amount of fundraising for breast and ovarian cancer, because that’s something that’s affected my family deeply. So they’re my issues that I’m very attached to.”



Kidman’s comments come in stark contrast to those of many of her Hollywood compatriots. Just this past week, many celebrities voiced their support for Meryl Streep, who slammed Trump, 70, during her acceptance speech for the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8.

“An actor’s only job is to enter the lives of people who are different from us and let you feel what that feels like,” the iconic 67-year-old Hollywood actress said. “And there were many, many, many powerful performances this year that did exactly that — breathtaking, passionate work.” Streep then recounted, by contrast, Trump’s disturbing “performance” imitating a disabled reporter while on the campaign trail, calling for her colleagues to check their responsibility and their privilege as Hollywood’s elite.



Trump did not take the criticism lightly, firing back the next day in a phone call with the New York Times and noting that he was “not surprised” that he had been attacked by “liberal movie people.” He later took to Twitter and called Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and a “Hillary flunky who lost big.”

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



