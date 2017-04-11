Nikki Bella: People Respect Me More Now That I'm Engaged to John Cena

Nikki Bella didn't just get a huge diamond ring when John Cena proposed at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 — she also got people's respect. In an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, April 11, the WWE star, 33, said people take her more seriously now that she and Cena, 39, are engaged.



"It's this level of respect people have for me now because I'm his missus. And that's what I'm always trying to explain to him," she told ABC.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"I'm like, 'John, people treat me differently because they just look at me as a girlfriend,' and unfortunately that's our world," she continued. "Now, all of a sudden — just within hours of him putting a ring on it and asking me to be his wife — it is crazy the level of respect people have for me."

The Total Bellas diva said that before Cena popped the question, people more or less ignored her when they went out to eat together. "They go, 'Hi, Mr. Cena,' and then they look at me and they go, 'Hmm. OK. Your table's here.' And it's like, 'I have a name! I'm someone too.' And that would happen to me all the time."

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images

Now that Cena is her fiancé, Bella is just trying to enjoy herself. Asked her favorite part about being engaged, she gushed, "I think just being on cloud nine and being happy. And knowing that one day I'm going to be Mrs. Cena."

She also said she would consider a televised wedding — "Why not?" — and wants WWE CEO Vince McMahon to attend the nuptials. "How amazing would that be?" she said. "Get Vince McMahon on the dance floor? I would love that. Maybe a slow dance with Vince? Vince, if you're watching…"

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!