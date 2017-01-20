They’re out. Barack and Michelle Obama bade farewell to the White House and boarded a helicopter to travel to Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Maryland, following President Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 20. Watch the moment in the video above!



The former first couple — who attended the inaugural celebration alongside former presidents Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton — exchanged air kisses and a few words with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump before getting on the aircraft. As the helicopter prepared to take off, Barack, 55, waved goodbye to spectators before taking a seat inside.



Barack, Michelle, 53, and their teen daughters, Malia and Sasha, are headed to Palm Springs, California, where they will take a well-deserved vacation. "I can tell you that the first family is looking forward to flying to Palm Springs, California, on Friday," White House press secretary Josh Earnest said at a news conference Tuesday, January 17. "The president vowed to take his family to a destination that is warmer than Washington, and Palm Springs fits the bill. He and his family have enjoyed the time they spent there in the past, and they're looking forward to traveling there on Friday."

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty

On Thursday, January 19, the 44th POTUS penned one final open letter as president, expressing his gratitude to those who supported him throughout his eight-year tenure, which began in 2009.



“But before I leave my note for our 45th president, I wanted to say one final thank you for the honor of serving as your 44th,” he wrote. “Because all that I've learned in my time in office, I've learned from you. You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.”



Read Barack’s entire letter here. Watch him and Michelle board the chopper to leave D.C. in the video above.



