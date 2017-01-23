And the drama continues. Olivia Munn "liked" a number of Instagram followers’ comments slamming her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers’ family amid their ongoing feud on Sunday, January 22.

As previously reported, Munn, 36, wrote a heartfelt handwritten letter dedicated to Rodgers and his team, the Green Bay Packers, after they lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. “So proud of this team,” read the X-Men star's note, which she posted on Instagram. “They faced a lot of adversity on and off the fields, but battled to get this far. THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far.”



The “off field” adversity appeared to be a reference to her beau’s estrangement from his family, including former Bachelorette star Jordan Rodgers, who is now engaged to JoJo Fletcher. The Green Bay quarterback, 33, became estranged from his family shortly after he started dating Munn in 2014.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In screenshots obtained by sports gossip site TerezOwens.com, Munn “liked” multiple comments from fans who replied to her handwritten Instagram post with negative remarks about the Rodgers family.

“Thank you for standing by Aaron when his own family sold stories to the media in the recent weeks and tried very hard to wreck his momentum. He is lucky to have found you. Real love is a gift,” one comment that Munn liked read, while another said: “This team looked like a family this season & Aaron Rodgers had a great year, thank you for being his biggest supporter after his family caused so much negative distractions. Enjoy the off season.”



The family falling out has been in the spotlight again after Aaron’s dad, Ed Rodgers, spoke to The New York Times ahead of the sport star’s big game on January 15, calling their family situation “complicated.” The family’s rift was first made public after the dad of three said during JoJo Fletcher’s hometown visit on The Bachelorette that “fame can change you.”

Aaron, for his part, has stayed relatively mum on the matter, telling The New York Times that he doesn’t think it’s “appropriate talking about family stuff publicly.”

