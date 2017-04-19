She’s back from the islands! Oprah Winfrey dished on her recent vacation earlier this month to French Polynesia with former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks and other A-listers aboard a multimillion dollar yacht.

The media mogul, 63, chatted with Us Weekly at the NYC premiere for her new HBO film, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, and joked that she can’t spill too many details about the exclusive trip. “What happens on the boat, stays on the boat,” she told reporters. “It was lovely.”

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The talk show legend told Extra that she’s been on the yacht — which reportedly belongs to music mogul David Geffen — “many times” in the past. “There were conversations all the time, that’s all we did was talk. We talked and everybody else did a lot of paddleboarding,” she told the outlet. "I’m not really good with the ocean. Me and the ocean don’t get along too good. There was a lot of paddleboarding, snorkeling, jet skiing, lots of good stuff.”

Winfrey added that she had a good time with the fellow guests. “Tom Hanks is the funniest person I know,” she said.

The Obamas have been vacationing in French Polynesia for a month, and stopped on the yacht before heading home from the trip. Barack has reportedly been working on his memoir there after landing a lucrative $60 million book deal. The couple were spotted paddleboarding, snorkeling and boating during their getaway, and they stayed at a luxury resort on the private island of Tetiaroa, which was once owned by the late actor Marlon Brando.

