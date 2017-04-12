Orlando Bloom bared his package, and now he's baring his soul. In a new interview, the actor opened up about the talked-about photos of him paddle boarding in the nude with his then-girlfriend, Katy Perry.

As we all likely remember, Bloom, 40, was photographed without his swim trunks while on vacation with Perry, 32, in Sardinia, Italy, in August 2016. However, Bloom claims he didn't realize that the paparazzi were nearby to capture the not-so-private moment.

"Yes, it was extremely surprising," the Pirates of the Caribbean star told Elle UK for the magazine's May 2017 issue. "I wouldn't have put myself in that position if I'd thought it would happen. I've been photographed a million times in a million ways. I have a good radar."

Or so he thought. "We'd been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us," Bloom said. "There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free. ... What can I tell you? Note to self: you're never free. Ha!"



The Lord of the Rings actor learned his lesson. Last month, he was spotted paddle boarding again during a getaway to St. Bart's. This time, he kept his board shorts on.

Bloom also opened up to Elle UK about his year-long relationship with Perry. "We're friends, it's good," he said of the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer, whom he mutually agreed to separate from in early March. "It's better to set an example for kids and show that breakups don't have to be about hate."



