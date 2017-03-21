Calling all crazy cat ladies and gents! Us Weekly has rounded up 11 of the most outrageous — yet totally necessary — products to help you spoil your furbabies like the princes and princesses they are. From a regal throne to an actual tree house to delicious libations, these items are the purrfect additions to any kitty's castle. Check out the full list below!





Real Cat Tree

Since when is a carpeted pole a "tree"? Your feline will feel much more at home in this contraption, handcrafted from actual tree branches. ($999, pettreehouses.com)





Courtesy NotsoKittyShop/Etsy

Planetary Kitty Hat

Because, let's face it, that cat is the center of your universe. ($25, notsokitty.com)





Pinot Meow Cat Wine

Your favorite way to spend a Saturday night (with an open bottle of wine and your cat, obviously) just got so much better. Now you can pour one out for your furbaby too! ($12, apollopeak.com)





Chinese Takeout Sauce Packets

These cheeky toys are made with organic catnip. ($28 for four, polydactylcats.com)





Royal Throne

We already know who rules your home, so you might as well make it official. ($875, squarepaws.com)





Pussweek Magazine

Clearly, we've got issues. (From $12, pussweekmag.com)





Courtesy NappingJoJo/Etsy

NappingJoJo Pet Bed

Get a kitty this suede nap haven, and you're a shoo-in to be their favorite. ($82, nappingjojo.com)





Katmint Full Bud Catnip

Simply crumble a bud between your fingers, sprinkle it on your cat's play area and watch Fluffy light up with excitement. ($11, koopbrand.com)





Hauspanther Nest Perch

Put your (furry) friends in high places. ($50, shop.hauspanther.com)





Whisker Box

This cat bed may not look like much to the untrained eye, but a true cat owner knows that squishing into an uncomfortable-looking tiny space is any feline's fantasy. ($42, whiskerandbox.com)





Meowbox

Think: Birchbox for your cat. Every month a box bursting with toys and treats is delivered straight to your door. ($23 per month, meowbox.com)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!