She has a new Valentine! Paris Hilton is dating The Leftovers actor Chris Zylka.

The best feeling is when someone looks at you like you are magic...✨✨🌙✨✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 5:04pm PST

The socialite-turned-DJ, 36, posted several PDA-filled Instagram photos with her new beau on Sunday, February 19. “My #Valentine,” she captioned a photo of the couple dressed to the nines. In a second photo from the same night, Hilton stuns in a maroon patterned gown and diamond choker while Zylka, 31, dons a tuxedo and black tie. “The best feeling is when someone looks at you like you are magic…” she wrote of the second snap.

Live. Love. Sparkle.... ✨✨❤️✨✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

In another pic, the former reality star and the Amazing Spider-Man actor cozy up and hold hands. Hilton looks gorgeous in a sparkly silver dress and pointy silver pumps and Zylka keeps it casual in jeans and sneakers. She wrote, “Live. Love. Sparkle…"

Zylka also attended the entrepreneur’s star-studded NYC birthday party along with Paris’ sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Ashley Benson, Keyshia Cole and more celebs earlier this week. Hilton posted an Instagram video from the night, in which her model boyfriend presents her with a massive cake while the rest of the crowd sings “Happy Birthday.” She also shared a Snapchat of the pair kissing at her birthday bash.

The couple jetted back to Los Angeles together on Saturday, February 18, and were photographed holding hands in coordinating black outfits at LAX airport.

The actor-model was previously engaged to model Hanna Beth, but they split in 2015. He also dated Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale. Hilton has dated businessman Thomas Gross, Greek billionaire Stavros Niarchos, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and Hills star Doug Reinhardt.



