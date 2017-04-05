Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka attend the premiere of HBO's 'The Leftovers' Season 3 at Avalon Hollywood on April 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Barry King/Getty Images

That's hot! Paris Hilton and her new boyfriend, Chris Zylka, made their red carpet debut on Tuesday, April 4, at the season 3 premiere of his HBO show The Leftovers.

The businesswoman, 36, looked gorgeous in a maroon lace Self Portrait dress, which she wore over a black bandeau and a skirt. She completed the look with matching maroon lipstick and black heels, and wore her blonde hair straight down. The actor, 31, looked handsome in a gray suit, a white button-down shirt and a maroon tie that coordinated with his date's ensemble.

Hilton has been gushing over her handsome new beau on social media since they began dating in February. On Monday, April 3, she shared a black-and-white photo of Zylka in a suit on Instagram, writing, "My #MC now & forever."

He has the most adorable eyes you could ever fall for & the cutest smile that takes your breath away. He has the ability to make you smile every time he speaks & whenever you look into his eyes it's so hard to turn away.... 🔥😍😍🔥 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:40am PDT

The Simple Life alum also shared a sweet picture of herself and the model sharing a kiss. "He has the most adorable eyes you could ever fall for & the cutest smile that takes your breath away," she wrote on Instagram. "He has the ability to make you smile every time he speaks & whenever you look into his eyes it's so hard to turn away."

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The socialite previously dated businessman Thomas Gross, The Hills star Doug Reinhardt, Greek billionaire heir Stavros Niarchos and Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter. Zylka was previously engaged to model Hanna Beth.



The Leftovers returns to HBO for its final season on Sunday, April 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!