Patrick Dempsey’s wife, Jillian Dempsey, shared a sweet pic and note on Instagram to mark the couple’s wedding anniversary of Monday, July 31.

“Happy 18th anniversary @patrickdempsey!” the makeup artist captioned a photo that showed the Grey’s Anatomy alum kissing her on the cheek as they relaxed on the beach in swimsuits. “Through thick and thin….I love you." She signed the loving message “wifey.”

Love is clearly better the second time around for the couple, who were headed for divorce after Jillian filed documents in the Los Angeles Superior Court in January 2015.

At the time, she requested spousal support and joint custody of their three children, daughter Tallula, 15, and twins Sullivan and Darby, 10.

“There’s still a lot of love between them,” a source told Us Weekly in November 2015 as the couple reconciled and were photographed holding hands in Paris as he filmed Bridget Jones’ Baby in London, while she worked on the press tour for Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2 in Europe.

The source added that Patrick, who took responsibility for the split, “was going through a bit of a midlife crisis. But he’s snapping out of it.”

“You have to work at everything. And you cannot do everything. Something has to be sacrificed,” Patrick, 51, told ES magazine in May last year after confirming they were back together.

Jillian —who met the Sweet Home Alabama star when she gave him a haircut at an upscale L.A. salon in 1994 — filed to have her divorce filing dismissed in November 2016.

