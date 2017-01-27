Paula Patton is accusing Robin Thicke of domestic abuse in shocking new court documents pertaining to their nasty custody battle over their 6-year-old son, Julian. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Patton accuses Thicke of beating her throughout their marriage, cheating on her multiple times and having a serious cocaine problem. The explosive new allegations come after the exes appeared at a Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday, January 26, both seeking temporary sole custody of their son.

TMZ reports that a judge denied Thicke’s request for temporary sole custody and granted Patton, 41, a temporary domestic violence restraining order — ordering the Grammy nominated singer, 39, to stay away from Patton, Patton’s mom Joyce and Julian. In Patton’s documents obtained by Us, Patton claims that Thicke threatened multiple times to ‘bash my f--king head in,’” cheated on her with numerous women numerous times and around Valentine’s Day 2013, attempted to cheat on her with another woman in their bungalow at the Chateau Marmont while she slept. "When I confronted Robin about this, he admitted to having attempting to have sex with the stranger, but stated that he ended up being unable to do so because the amount of cocaine he used that evening that caused him to be unable to perform," she alleges in the papers.

Patton also claims that after they separated, and after Thicke attempted to get her back, he had a “manicure and pedicure party for … six naked women in our family home.” When Thicke “agreed to a divorce,” he allegedly told her "that he had very little money left and that he would most likely end up living in an apartment in the Valley.” In addition, Patton says that Thicke later pledged to never use drugs in front of Julian, and she agreed to settle their divorce amicably; ultimately, however, she says that Julian has since been affected by his alleged physical abuse.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

However, TMZ reports that Patton is herself under investigation by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services for emotional abuse of their son. Per TMZ, according to a declaration reportedly submitted by Thicke’s lawyer to the judge on Thursday, the DCFS lawyer has informed the “Blurred Lines” singer that his own investigation will be closed, because the allegations against him were “unfounded.” But the DCFS, TMZ reports, is still investigating Patton, with Thicke claiming that Patton has “intentionally tried to alienate Julian from Robin.”

A source close to Patton confirms to Us Weekly that Patton was granted the restraining order and was granted sole temporary custody, and counters that “the DCFS investigation [of Robin] is not closed. This is an ongoing investigation and nothing is closed.” The source also tells Us that “there have been much more recent incidents [than those described in Patton's new filing] that were the reason for the restraining order."



Meanwhile, a source close to Thicke denies all accusations of domestic abuse, telling TMZ: “If these multi-year-old allegations were true, why is she only raising them now in the midst of a custody dispute where she's the only one violating the judge by denying Robin access to the boy?"

In court documents previously obtained by Us Weekly, Patton accuses Thicke of abusing their son. She claims that officials from Julian’s school had first contacted child services after Julian allegedly told his principal and school’s mediator that his famous father had hurt him. Thicke has since vehemently denied any wrongdoing; in documents obtained by Us, he states:



"On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage . ... It is my belief that Paula holds residual anger towards me because I and my family would not permit her or her family to attend the funeral of my father on December 20, 2016. Paula did not have a positive relationship with my father.… As such, she was not welcome at his funeral. It is my belief that Paula only wanted to attend because it would have resulted in additional public exposure for her."

Us Weekly has reached out to both Patton and Thicke’s reps in light of Patton's new claims.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!