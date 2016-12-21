Paula Patton paid tribute to her former father-in-law, Alan Thicke, on Tuesday, December 20, after the late actor’s loved ones laid him to rest in a star-studded funeral.

Patton, 41, who was married to Robin Thicke and shares 6-year-old son Julian with him, took to Instagram to remember the Growing Pains star.



“I knew Alan since I was 15 years old and he had a tremendous effect on my life. I loved and respected him so much!” she wrote alongside a photo of Alan smiling. “So many great memories and laughs together. We will miss him so much! His grandson is quite sure he is still here with us in spirit.”



As previously reported, the beloved TV icon was only 69 when he suffered a fatal heart attack while playing hockey with his 19-year-old son, Carter, on December 13.

The funeral was held at the home he shared with his wife, Tanya Thicke, in Carpinteria, California, near Santa Barbara on Monday.



Tanya broke her silence on the actor’s death in a statement to Us Weekly.



“It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time,” her statement read. “Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke. Yesterday, along with my step sons and our combined extended family, we laid my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family to rest. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of profound mourning.”

Patton and “Blurred Lines” singer Robin split in 2014 after 21 years together and almost nine years of marriage.



