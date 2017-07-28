The photographer who Justin Bieber accidentally hit with his pickup truck spoke out in a new video, which was posted on his Instagram account on Thursday, July 27.

"Hour before my birthday hits, I get ran over by Justin Bieber. Isn’t that something?" Maurice Lamont joked as he rested in a hospital bed. "He’s a good kid, though. I think the truck was a little bit too big for him, though, because there’s no way he could see over the front — it was the slope it was on. But like I said, he got out, he was compassionate, he’s a good kid, accidents happen."

Lamont taped the message just before getting X-rays. He added: "Hopefully everything works out here."

As previously reported, Bieber, 23, hit Lamont after leaving church in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 26. The paparazzo, 57, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and there were no citations issued. Bieber stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Two days earlier, Bieber announced that he was canceling the remaining 14 shows of his Purpose world tour.

"Justin's decision to cancel was very last minute," an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. "He found the world tour to be really challenging," a second source noted. "He wasn't able to have any routine. He shouldn't have gone on a world tour that size because he's just exhausted."

