Carey Hart and Pink attend the premiere of Disney's 'Alice Through The Looking Glass' on May 23, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Another year for the books! Pink wished her husband, Carey Hart, a happy 11th anniversary with a sweet message shared on Instagram on Saturday, January 7.

"Yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum," the three-time Grammy winner, 37, captioned a photo of herself kissing the retired BMX pro, 41. "That's one for every year care bear. I really like you this week. #happyanniversarymylove I'm very lucky to be able to say that you're mine. Thanks for sticking around."

An anniversary isn't the only thing the couple has to celebrate. Last month, Pink and Hart welcomed their second child, a son named Jameson Moon. They are also the parents of 5-year-old daughter Willow.



The "Just Like Fire" singer and the athlete have been together since 2001. They briefly split in 2003 before she proposed in June 2005. Two years after tying the knot in Costa Rica in January 2006, the duo broke up again but reconciled in 2010.

In May, Pink joked that she and Hart were due for another break. "We take breaks. We've had two breaks. The first one was about a year. And the second one was 11 months," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "[We're] due."

Jokes aside, the family-of-four appear to be happier than ever. Hart recently posted an Instagram shot of his little ones, writing, "The kids are all snuggled up on a stormy Friday afternoon. Not gonna lie, saying that @pink and I have 'kids' makes me a lil nervous and very grown up. And I wouldn't change it for anything in the world. #MyWifeDidGood #SheCooked2GoodOnes."

