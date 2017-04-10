The final wedding countdown! Kensington Palace confirmed the news that Us Weekly revealed in December: Pippa Middleton and fiancé James Matthews will wed at St. Mark’s Church Englefield in Berkshire on Saturday, May 20.



Kensington Palace also confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will be attending the nuptials. Prince George will serve as a page boy, while Princess Charlotte will be a bridesmaid.

Anthony Harvey/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

After the ceremony, the celebration will continue at Pippa and Duchess Kate’s family home in Bucklebury. The party will be held under a luxury tent in Carole and Michael Middleton’s garden, but the 18-acre grounds of the home will be used as well.

The palace didn’t provide any specifics on Duchess Kate’s role in the wedding, but a source previously told Us Weekly that she won’t be a bridesmaid. Instead, she’ll likely do a reading at the ceremony, the insider added.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Celebrate author, 33, has been hands-on with the entire planning process, a source told Us. “Pippa has a specific vision and feels she’s learned enough about planning to get stuck into it herself rather than handing it all over to a planner,” an insider said. “She doesn’t want it to be too expensive or look gaudy. Classic and elegant are two of the words she used to describe it.”

The couple, who have been together for nearly two years and friends for more than a decade, announced their engagement last July. The financier, 41, popped the question to Pippa while vacationing in the Lake District of northwest England. “It was romantic and absolutely perfect,” a source told Us at the time. “James put a lot of thought into it."

This month also marks the sixth wedding anniversary of Prince William and Duchess Kate. Back on April 29, 2011, Pippa became a worldwide sensation thanks for her scene-stealing bridesmaid look.

