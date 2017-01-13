“I can’t believe I dropped my phone in the toilet. I’m such an idiot. Message me here, til I can get it fixed.” That was the status that appeared on Kristen McShane’s Facebook page at 11:06 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.

“So sorry Kristen. I have an extra droid if needed,” wrote one friend, while another suggested that the Orlando, Florida-based mother of two “put it in rice.”

Courtesy GoFundMe

But it wasn’t actually Kristen, 30 at the time of her death, behind the status update. It was her husband, George Joseph McShane, who took to social media in an attempt to cover up her murder and make it look like she was still alive, according to a police report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.



According to the outlet, an unnamed relative contacted authorities and stated that she was worried that George, 42, would kill Kristen and himself. When police arrived at the couple’s home on Tuesday, January 10, they found George in his Hyundai Santa Fe parked in the garage with the engine running. After pulling him from his white SUV, they found Kristen dead in her bed covered with a comforter, per the report.

Courtesy George McShane/Facebook

George told police, according to Click Orlando, that he and his wife had been fighting on January 7, when he “lost his temper” and began choking her with both of his hands.



He is charged with second-degree murder and domestic violence and battery by strangulation. He is being held in in jail without bail.

Kristen left behind their children Keeley, 6, and Connor, 4. Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the funeral expenses and to help with the children.

