Pregnant Serena Williams Poses Naked for ‘Vanity Fair’

Annie Leibovitz

Hello, hot mama! Serena Williams posed for a very revealing photo shoot, stripping down and showing off her baby bump for the latest cover of Vanity Fair.



The 35-year-old tennis champion, who is expecting her first child with fiancé and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, wears only a flesh colored thong and belly chain on the August 2017 issue of the magazine.

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

Ohanian, 34, also joined his future wife for her Vanity Fair shoot, cradling her baby bump from behind in one sweet photo.

Williams, who found out she was expecting right before the Australian Open in January 2017, was shocked by the baby news after taking six pregnancy tests. They were all positive.

The athlete “did a double take and my heart dropped,” she told Vanity Fair. “Like literally it dropped.”

Newly pregnant, she competed in — and won! — the Australian Open anyway at seven to eight weeks pregnant once her doctor signed off.

While she is clearly embracing her pregnancy curves, Williams revealed she hasn’t done much preparation for the baby’s fall arrival yet.

“I don’t know what to do with a baby,” the athlete told the magazine back in May. “I have nothing … I’ve done absolutely nothing for the baby room.”

Williams accidentally announced her pregnancy on Snapchat when she posted a swimsuit selfie flaunting her bump at 20 weeks in April 2017.

Check out my Vanity Fair Cover. Question- what do u guys think boy or girl? I'm waiting to find out but would love to hear your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/Nnq4VKCu8N — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 27, 2017

The power couple, who got engaged in December 2016, plan to marry this fall after the birth of their baby.

“I was like, ‘Serena, you’re 35, you’re ready,” she told the magazine of her proposal. “‘This is what you want.’”

