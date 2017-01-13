Nyuk nyuk! President Barack Obama made sure to mic drop one last dad joke via Twitter on Thursday, January 12, resulting in plenty of appreciative LOL’s and tweets in response.

The good-humored president, 55, who has been known to get excited about science and technology, was mentioned in a tweet from the robotic Mars rover Curiosity’s Twitter handle on Thursday, January 12, and he responded with the perfect tongue-in-cheek quip.



“Signed, sealed, delivered,” the Curiosity Rover account tweeted along with a photo of a plaque carrying Obama and Joe Biden’s signatures. “I carried @POTUS’s signature to the surface of #Mars. go.nasa.gov/2jIeWVU #NASAPast8Years.”



Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

Obama seized the opportunity to give the space agency a shout-out with his trademark sense of humor. “That is out of this world. Thanks, @NASA,” he wrote.

Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The White House Instagram account captured the hilarious exchange and captioned the screenshot with four words: “One last dad joke.”

One last dad joke. A photo posted by The White House (@whitehouse) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:29pm PST

The outgoing president has been known to deliver his fair share of pun-ny jokes, often to the embarrassment of his two daughters — Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15.



In November, he told one bad joke after another as the audience chuckled in appreciation. “Thanksgiving is a family holiday as much as a traditional one,” he said during his final turkey pardon address. “So for the past seven years, I’ve established another tradition: embarrassing my daughters with a corny-corpia of dad jokes about turkeys.”



The president could barely keep a straight face as he added, “What I haven’t told [them] yet is that we are going to do this every year from now on. No cameras, just us, every year. No way I’m cutting this habit cold turkey.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



