The prince’s smooth moves! Prince Harry goofed off and danced for girlfriend Meghan Markle at a friend’s beachside Jamaica wedding on Thursday, March 2, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly.

According to the source, the pair were seated at a table on the beach during the reception and looked relaxed as they chatted with pals while sipping on champagne and beer (she the former, he the latter.)

“Meghan was laughing and put her arm around Harry’s back as she spoke,” the insider tells Us. “People were coming up to Harry and he got up and hugged and kissed each one on the cheek. Each time someone came up to Harry, Meghan stood up at the table to greet the friend as well. She was holding Harry's hand or rubbing his back as he spoke to his friends and she seemed comfortable."

SBMF/MiamiPIXX/FameFlynet Pictures

After most of their friends had left, Harry, 32, took the opportunity to show off a bit for the Suits actress, 35. “Once Harry’s friends walked away, a server came up and Meghan ordered more drinks,” the source said. “As music started to play, Harry busted out with some dance moves and Meghan looked on adoringly at him. He wasn’t shy at all about dancing and just stood next to the table snapping his fingers and dancing for her.”

SBMF/MiamiPIXX/FameFlynet Pictures

The mood turned a little more serious at one point, however, with the twosome chatting closely. “Meghan had one hand on Harry’s shoulder and the other on his arm and she pulled him in as they talked closely,” the eyewitness observed. “Harry was gazing out at the ocean and listening to what she said.”

As Us Weekly reported earlier in the week, Markle joined Harry for his pal Tom “Skipp” Inskip’s Jamaica wedding on Thursday, March 2. “She kept it secret,” a source told Us of Markle’s rendezvous with Harry.

Added another source, the pair are getting closer and may already have wedding bells of their own in mind. “They will be engaged by the end of summer,” the source said, adding that the pair “have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!