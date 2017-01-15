Meghan Markle attends the pARTy! - celebrating 25 years of P.S. ARTS on May 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves after a visit to the Anna Freud Centre on January 11, 2017 in London, England. Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images; Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/ Getty Images

A royal gathering! Prince Harry introduced his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, to sister-in-law Duchess Kate and niece Princess Charlotte, a source tells Us Weekly.

The Suits actress, 35, met the Duchess of Cambridge, 35, and her 20-month-old daughter at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace on Tuesday, January 10. "Meghan's so happy she's getting to know more of Harry's nearest and dearest," the insider tells Us, adding that the meeting "went well."

And she came bearing gifts. According to the source, Markle bought a leather-bound Smythson notebook for Duchess Kate, whose birthday was a day before the get-together. Prince George, 3, was not present because he had school and stayed behind with a nanny at Kate and Prince William's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

The meeting came two months after the humanitarian, who started dating Prince Harry last year, met Prince William, 34. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November that the redheaded prince, 32, introduced his girlfriend to his older brother during a visit to London.

"They got on fabulously. I'm sure Harry had been looking forward to introducing his girlfriend," a source told Us. Another insider added, "Naturally, William is very happy for his brother."



Over the New Year's weekend, Harry and Markle vacationed in Norway and saw the Northern Lights, as Us Weekly exclusively reported.

"Meghan's been on cloud nine since coming back from Norway," a source tells Us. "Norway was amazing. It was the first time they had done something like this together, and they definitely want to go on more adventure trips. ... They're so in love."



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!