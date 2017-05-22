There they are! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed arriving at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding reception in Bucklebury, England, on Saturday, May 20.

News Group Newspapers Ltd

The low-key couple, who began dating last June, were all smiles as they pulled up to the Middleton family's 18-acre estate in a gray Audi, with Harry, 32, behind the wheel and Markle, 35, sitting in the passenger seat. The picture, which is the first to emerge of the pair together over the weekend, does not show what Markle wore to the reception.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Suits actress did not attend Middleton, 33, and Matthews' wedding at the St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, England, but Harry made a 100-mile round-trip to Kensington Palace to pick up his girlfriend for the reception later in the day.

Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images; Robin Marchant/Getty Imags

The affair marks the first event Markle has attended with the royal family. "They will be engaged by the end of summer," a source exclusively told Us of Harry and Markle in March, adding, "They see a life together."



For the time being, the Los Angeles native has continued to film her USA Network legal drama, though "no one gets the impression she's staying on the show much longer," a second insider told Us. "They believe she's going to marry Harry."



