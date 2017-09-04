He's ready and excited to be an uncle for the third time! Prince Harry was all smiles on Monday, September 4, when a reporter asked him how he felt about Duchess Kate and Prince William expecting their third child.

"Fantastic!" he exclaimed with a grin as he threw a thumbs-up sign. "Great! Very, very happy for them!"

Prince Harry on the prospect of becoming an uncle again. pic.twitter.com/A4YOY8jYRl — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) September 4, 2017

Kensington Palace shared the surprise news of the royal pregnancy in the early hours of Monday. The palace also revealed that the duchess is once again suffering from acute morning sickness and had to cancel a planned engagement that was set for Monday morning. The 35-year-old had also suffered from the condition during her two other pregnancies, and it was so bad while she was pregnant with Prince George, now 4, that she was hospitalized for several days.



Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

The 32-year-old prince, who is dating Suits actress Meghan Markle, also responded to a question about his sister-in-law's health: "I haven't seen her for a while, but I think she's OK."

Duchess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry were together at Kensington Palace's White Garden on Wednesday, August 30, to honor the late Princess Diana, who died 20 years ago on August 31.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

While the duchess' pregnancy means Harry will be sixth in line for the throne, the prince doesn't mind. As he revealed in a June interview with the U.K.'s Mail on Sunday, he was never interested in wearing the crown and yearned to have a common life. "I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn't want to grow up," he explained. "I felt I wanted out, but then decided to stay in and work out a role."

One thing he does want is a family of his own, and it could be with Markle, whom the prince has been in a relationship with for more than a year. As a source previously told Us Weekly, "He wants to get married and have kids."

And he may be on his way to making that dream come true. Multiple sources told Us that Prince Harry planned to propose to 36-year-old Markle during their three-week stay in Botswana in August. Should they already be engaged, don't expect an announcement soon. Said an insider to Us: "Harry said he would want to enjoy the news between the two of them before the word starts spreading out."

