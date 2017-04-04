Prince's ex-wife, Mayte Garcia, opened up about the late star and their son's death in a new interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday, April 4. Watch the video above.

The iconic singer died at the age of 57 in April 2016. Garcia, who often speaks fondly about Prince, wrote about their life together in her new memoir, The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince.

Prince and Garcia, once his backup dancer, were married from 1996 to 2000. Their son, Amiir, died of a rare genetic disorder days after he was born in October 1996, but the singer never publicly acknowledged the tragedy.

"It was how he handled it and I respected that," Garcia said on GMA. "It was really hard, but it was also very liberating and healing [to write about it] because for so many years I held it in. [I know] when we lost Amiir, I read a lot of books that helped me and I'm hoping that somebody will read this and that it will help them as well."

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Garcia said that she wrote the book to "honor" her ex. Nearly two months after his death, officials confirmed that he died of an accidental overdose of painkiller fentanyl, but Garcia told GMA that she didn't know about his drug use.

