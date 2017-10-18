'Project Runway' Star Mychael Knight Dead at 39

Rick Diamond/WireImage

Project Runway alum Mychael Knight has died at the age of 39. The fashion designer, who also appeared on Project Runway: All Stars, passed away outside Atlanta on Tuesday, October 17.

"We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend, and uncle. Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly. He was generous and so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy," his family said in a statement to Obvious magazine.

According to TMZ, Knight was reportedly getting treatment for intestinal issues at a Georgia hospital before his death. In July, he opened up about battling irritable bowl syndrome in a social media post.

After appearing on Project Runway, Knight launched his own label and more recently released his Spring/Summer 2018 line.

Andy Cohen was one of many to pay their respects following the news of his death. "I am so sad to hear about Mychael Knight. When he appeared on #ProjectRunway he was the sweetest guy, full of life, ambition & talent. #rip," he tweeted on Tuesday night.



