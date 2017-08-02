Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Bottoms up! Queen Elizabeth II enjoys four alcoholic drinks every day, according to a resurfaced report by The Independent.



So what libations does the 91-year-old Queen enjoy? According to her cousin, Margaret Rhodes, Her Majesty has a gin and Dubonnet, a wine-based aperitif served over “lots of ice” with a slice of lemon before lunch. She’ll also have wine with her midday meal.



In the evening, she has a dry martini and a glass of champagne. The Queen is a creature of habit, according to her cousin, who says her alcohol intake “never varies.”



The Independent report, which was first published in February 2012, also notes her imbibing “comes to 6 units per day, which would make Her Majesty a binge drinker by government standards.” According to U.K. guidelines, weekly alcohol consumption should be kept to 14 units, or one unit a day.



Other fun facts revealed about the Queen include that her daily breakfast consists of cornflakes and oats in Tupperware containers and she was once gifted two sloths during a 1968 state visit to Brazil.



