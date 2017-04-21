So sweet! In honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 91st birthday Friday, April 21, the Palace released a rare glimpse of her as a baby.
In the black-and-white photo, 1-month-old Queen Elizabeth II is held by her parents, Queen Elizabeth and King George VI, at her christening in May 1926.
Prince William and Prince Harry’s grandma is said to be celebrating the milestone birthday privately, but is being honored around town and across the nation.
A troop of the Royal Horse Artillery rode horse-and-gun carriages past Buckingham Palace Friday before conducting a 41-gun salute in Hyde Park in the queen's honor. She was also celebrated with a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London.
The birthday girl — with four children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren — is Britain’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch in history.