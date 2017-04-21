So sweet! In honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 91st birthday Friday, April 21, the Palace released a rare glimpse of her as a baby.



In the black-and-white photo, 1-month-old Queen Elizabeth II is held by her parents, Queen Elizabeth and King George VI, at her christening in May 1926.

PA Images/Sipa USA

Prince William and Prince Harry’s grandma is said to be celebrating the milestone birthday privately, but is being honored around town and across the nation.

A troop of the Royal Horse Artillery rode horse-and-gun carriages past Buckingham Palace Friday before conducting a 41-gun salute in Hyde Park in the queen's honor. She was also celebrated with a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The birthday girl — with four children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren — is Britain’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch in history.

