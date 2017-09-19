Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Split

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have split after nearly ten years together, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly. “She’s full-time back in L.A. He’s in Toronto,” says the insider. "They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months.”



The source adds: "They are completely, officially done.”

The actors first met on set of their 2008 film Jumper and got engaged that December. They quietly called off their engagement in August 2010, only to reconcile three months later.

Bilson gave birth to their daughter, Briar Rose, in October 2014. "Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson welcome their daughter Briar Rose Christensen born on October 29, 2014," her rep told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. "Both mother and baby are healthy and doing well.”

Their little girl’s moniker is a nod to the duo's mutual love of Disney. "There’s a Disney reference there I suppose," Christensen said during an appearance on Hallmark Channel's Home & Family in August 2015. "The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose. Rachel — we both love Disney — but Rachel especially was very keen on the name."

Bilson, 36, and Christensen, 36, have kept their relationship private throughout their years, however the Hart of Dixie alum gushed about her life with the Shattered Glass actor in a May 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan. "I'm a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life. I'm definitely the person who would make him his favorite dinner to come home to," Bilson said at the time. "I love to cook, so we make dinner at home a lot and watch movies."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!