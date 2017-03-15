UPDATE: According to Rachel Maddow, the information obtained by David Cay Johnston was left in the journalist's mailbox. "It's entirely possible that Donald Trump sent these to me," Johnston said during the show. Johnston also posted the information on his website DCReport.org.

Periscope of Rachel Maddow’s broadcast on Trump’s taxes, if you can’t access it otherwise: https://t.co/OEmDzDlYYY — Jeeves Williams ☀️ (@jeeveswilliams) March 15, 2017

UPDATE: Prior to The Rachel Maddow Show's promised reveal on Tuesday, the White House released information from Donald Trump's 2005 tax return. According to the Associated Press, the White House said that Trump made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year. The White House also slammed Maddow's show, adding that it is "totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns" and bashed the show as "dishonest media."

Rachel Maddow is claiming to have obtained President Donald Trump’s tax returns. The MSNBC host announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday, March 14.



“BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC (Seriously),” she tweeted, before adding: “What we've got is from 2005... the President's 1040 form... details to come tonight 9PM ET, MSNBC.”



David Cay Johnston, the investigative journalist behind the findings, is also expected to be on The Rachel Maddow Show to discuss the document.

The 2005 tax returns would mark the year that Trump married now-wife Melania Trump and founded Trump University. He was also the host of NBC’s The Apprentice at the time.



Trump has previously refused to release his returns and argued that his taxes aren’t of interest to voters. “You know, the only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters,” he stated during a news conference following his November 2016 win.

