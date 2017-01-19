Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush won’t be attending Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, January 20 due to health reasons. The 92-year-old sent the controversial Potus-elect a letter apologizing for their absence, explaining the couple – who are both being treated at a hospital in Houston — will have to miss the festivities on doctor’s orders.

“Dear Donald, Barbara and I are so sorry we can’t be there for your Inauguration on January 20th. My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under. Same for Barbara. So I guess we’re stuck in Texas,” his letter, dated January 10, read. “But we will be with you and the country in spirit. I want you to know that I wish you the very best as you begin this incredible journey of leading out great country. If I can ever be of help, please let me know.”



Mark Cornelison/Lexington Herald-Leader/MCT via Getty Images

According to NPR, the 41st president is the only living former president who will miss the ceremony. His son George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, who Trump defeated in the November election, and Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter will all attend the inauguration.

DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Bush’s note was sent prior to he and his wife’s hospitalization on Wednesday, January 18. As previously reported, the former Republican politician is currently being treated in the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital after being admitted on Saturday, January 14, because of "an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia."

CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Barbara, 91, was then admitted to the hospital Wednesday morning as a precaution after "experiencing fatigue and coughing."

Click here for everything you need to know about Donald Trump’s Inauguration on Friday.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!