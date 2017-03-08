Here comes the bride! Real World: Las Vegas star Trishelle Cannatella tied the knot with longtime love John Hensz, a fighter pilot from Louisiana, she confirmed on Instagram. The two celebrated their marriage with a New Orleans wedding on Sunday, March 5.

David Becker/WireImage

The MTV star told TooFab.com that "the wedding venue was gorgeous." She went on to explain, "We had an outside ceremony under huge oak trees and lanterns. I was brought in by a horse and carriage and after we said 'I do,' a jazz band came out to play, and then we had a huge fireworks display!"



Cannatella, who donned four different white looks throughout the celebration, took to Instagram on Monday, March 4 to thank her wedding dress designer, Carlos Ramirez, for her Liancarlo design. Ramirez also recently designed the dress worn by Vampire Diaries actress Candice King during her character Caroline Forbes’ wedding to Paul Wesley.



4 outfit changes in 24 hours 😂 thank you @idobridalcouture for my beautiful @liancarlodesign wedding dress! ❤👰🏼 A post shared by Trishelle Cannatella (@trishellec) on Mar 7, 2017 at 11:02am PST

“4 outfit changes in 24 hours [laughing face] thank you @idobridalcouture for my beautiful @liancarlodesign wedding dress!” Cannatella captioned her Instagram photo. Instead of a designer tux, the groom wore his Air Force uniform.

Rehearsal Dinner with my man, best friends and their men ❤ A post shared by Trishelle Cannatella (@trishellec) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:12am PST

According to TooFab, the newlyweds are currently on their honeymoon, traveling to Tahiti, Moorea and New Zealand.



"It was really like a fairy tale. The food was incredible and our flowers were beautiful. John and I couldn't have imagined our day would be more perfect," Cannatella gushed to the site.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

