Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Kim DePaola's Audi has been linked to a double murder after the car was found torched with two dead bodies inside in Paterson, New Jersey, on Friday, March 17, according to multiple reports.

TMZ reported that DePaola's son, Chris Camiscioli, was the one who usually drove his mom's car. Camiscioli's friend Aaron Anderson reportedly dropped him off at the airport on Wednesday, March 15, and was supposed to take the car back to the family's home but never did.

Anderson has since gone missing. TMZ reported that Camiscioli has not been able to reach his friend and has become extremely worried. Anderson's parents also have not spoken to their son.



"I've been calling him and it's going to voicemail. I would have heard from him," Anderson's mother, Michelle, told NBC New York. Anderson's father, Thurston, added, "We're concerned. We have nothing definite, so we wanted to look at the spot. We're not sure yet. I'm hoping nothing happened."

Residents near the scene in Paterson told NBC New York they distinctly heard two gunshots and then saw the Audi erupt in flames minutes later. Police sources told the outlet the two men in the car were shot in the head execution-style. Dental records are being sought to help identify the victims, sources added.



No arrests have been made and a motive has yet to be determined.

Us Weekly has reached out to DePaola, who appeared on RHONJ from 2010 to 2013, for comment.

