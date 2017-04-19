Richard Simmons addressed fans for the first time in more than a year, just days after his recent health scare.

The 68-year-old fitness superstar was hospitalized on Monday, April 17, for “severe indigestion,” his rep told ABC News. “Richard Simmons was hospitalized on Monday at an undisclosed location in California,” Michael Catalano said. “After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment.”

The former Slimmons owner issued a statement assuring people that he’s doing just fine. “Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes,” he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, April 19. "You will never know how much it means to me. Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well by now you know that I’m not ‘missing,’ just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days.”

Rodrigo Vaz/Getty Images

Simmons explained that he asked for help during the medical ordeal. “This has reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it. We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are,” the statement continued. "I reached out and I hope you will too. I’m sure there are people in your life who love and care for you and would do anything to help you with the challenges you face. Just knowing you care has already made me feel better. Hope to see you again soon!”

The workout guru stepped out of the spotlight in early 2014 and has rarely been seen in public since. His disappearance was investigated in a popular new podcast Missing Richard Simmons. Several of the podcast’s theories were denied by Catalano, including allegations that Simmons’ housekeeper and longtime friend, Teresa Reveles, is holding him hostage in his L.A.-area mansion.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!