In the hot seat! Andy Cohen grilled Rita Ora about her past relationships with exes Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian on the Thursday, February 9, episode of Watch What Happens Live. See what she had to say in the video above!



Asked about her romance with the Scottish-born DJ, 33 — whom Ora, 26, dated from May 2013 through early 2014 — the America’s Next Top Model host replied, “Can we not go there right now?! Is this ‘Bring Rita’s Whole Past to the TV?’”



However, Ora eventually opened up about her relationship with Harris, insisting that there are no hard feelings between the two despite their bitter breakup. As previously reported, the EDM artist went off on Ora in a heated Twitter rant following their split.

“We’re good friends now,” she said. “I don’t keep grudges with anybody.”



Harris similarly lashed out at his other ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift via Twitter last year after her team revealed that she cowrote his 2016 Rihanna-assisted hit “This Is What You Came For” under a pseudonym. Asked to share her thoughts about that attack on T. Swift, Ora replied, “Everybody uses social media as they want. I choose not to [attack people], so that’s just my personal way to express myself. But everyone does their own thing.”



Although the Fifty Shades Darker actress and Harris are cool these days, she went on to explain that it was particularly odd when she saw his and Swift’s relationship make headlines worldwide one year after she and the hunky recording artist called it quits.



“I don’t really read magazines that much anymore, but [in] a usual breakup you don’t really see your ex all over the place,” she said. “You just take it with a pinch of salt and keep going with your own life and just make the most of what you are, you know what I mean?”



In response to a question about her past with Kardashian, 29 — whom she dated in 2012 — Ora kept it short and sweet, saying she has “only positive vibes” for the new dad of daughter Dream, 3 months, with fiancée Blac Chyna.



But when Cohen, 48, pressed Ora about rumors that she hooked up with Zayn Malik, she had enough. In response, the “Body on Me” singer turned to her fellow guest and Bachelor star Nick Viall and jokingly exclaimed, “You know what, I feel like I’m getting completely roasted right now for no reason! He’s had four seasons of finding love, and I’m getting scrutinized for who the f--k I’m dating. No way is this happening!”



