He's back! Rob Kardashian returned to social media on Friday, July 21, to share an adorable new photo of his daughter, Dream.

In the snap, the 8-month-old adorably gazes at the camera while sitting in a miniature ball pit. Though Kardashian did not caption the tweet, it marks his first post since his legal drama with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna kicked off.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the model, 29, was granted a temporary restraining order against the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 30, on July 10 after he went on an explicit social media rant, in which he shared her nude photos on his Instagram and Twitter accounts and accused her of infidelity and drug use. The restraining order bars Kardashian from being within 100 yards of his ex, as well as from posting her personal photos and information.



Prince Williams/WireImage

Kardashian's post on Friday did not violate the ruling, however. "Posting pictures of Dream is not a violation of the restraining order," Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom says in a statement to Us. "Mr. Kardashian was ordered to stay away from [Chyna], not to contact her, not to share intimate photos or medical information about her, and not to cyberbully her. We are looking forward to the next hearing to secure permanent orders against Mr. Kardashian to ensure his long term compliance."



The Lashed Bar owner, for her part, is taking the high road. "I don't care how somebody looks at me or their feelings. I know how I am. I know how I treat my friends and family and kids and that's all I'm worried about," she exclusively told Us in a July 8 interview amid the legal battle. "You have some people that's weak and you have some people that's strong. I consider myself a very strong person."



Despite their volatile relationship, the former couple are doing their best to amicably coparent Dream. "They split the time pretty equally based on each other's schedule," a source previously told Us. "They have two nannies that alternate, so that also makes it incredibly easy. A nanny is with Dream 100 percent of the time, even when she's sleeping. It's 24-hour care for Dream."



