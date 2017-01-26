One year and one baby later, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are celebrating their 1st anniversary.

The new dad shared a PDA packed video montage on Instagram on Wednesday, January 25 to celebrate the milestone.



Played to DJ Khaled’s “Hold You Down” featuring Chris Brown the tribute was filled with kisses, cuddles and plenty of baby bump love.



Kardashian, 29, first captioned the video “a year when by so fast, love you,” but later changed it to “1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiieeeeee.”



1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee💙👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

He topped off the message with a blue heart and a string of baby face emojis.



The Rob & Chyna stars’ first year together hasn’t been plane sailing, since they’ve endured breakups, makeups and family feuds.

They last announced they’d split on December 17 when he revealed she’d moved out of their new home and taken their daughter, Dream, with her.

He claimed he was “heartbroken” and “broken” before becoming embroiled in a bitter social media exchange with the mother of his child.



But a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the break up was a “heat of the moment” separation, and they’d reconciled just a few days after their dramatic showdown.

Now the on-off couple, who got engaged in April and welcomed their daughter in November, appear to be well and truly back on track.

Check out their most magical moments in Kardashian’s video above.



