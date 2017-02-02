Help wanted! During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday, February 1, Rob Lowe addressed the alleged job posting to be his personal assistant, saying it sounded "pretty good." Watch what he said in the video above!

Lowe, 52, hadn't seen the actual posting yet — though he had heard a lot about it — so the host was quick to fill him in. The ad, shared by TMZ, includes some unusual requirements for the potential applicant, such as "Ensure the CLIENT [Rob] is fed and has coffee throughout the day" and "Able to lift up to 25 pounds as required to support THE CLIENT." Another ask: "Make sure you let Estate staff know if the CLIENT wants a Jacuzzi turned on or a massage ordered for his arrival." The gig pays $70,000 with benefits.

The ad, which has not been verified, also requests that the assistant should "Schedule haircuts every episode for the CLIENT."



"I've got my priorities really in order," the actor joked after Kimmel, 49, read the description. "That's what's clear!"



Lowe, who did confirm he is looking for someone to assist him with his day-to-day tasks, played coy on whether this particular ad came directly from his team. "I'm going to have to get to the bottom of this. This might be real," he said. "Not only may it be real, but I kind of am liking the specifics that they're asking for."



"You know this is why people hate celebrities right?" Kimmel teased. "This right here."



Still, Kimmel said he was on board to aid Lowe in his search. "Let me work on this," he quipped. "We'll get you somebody really good."



