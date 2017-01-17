Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images; Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Rob Schneider was slammed on Twitter after attempting to explain the historical significance of Martin Luther King Jr. to civil rights activist John Lewis -- on Martin Luther King Day.



The former Saturday Night Live star tweeted at the congressman on Monday, January 16: “Rep. Lewis. You are a great person. But Dr. King didn't give in to his anger or his hurt. That is how he accomplished & won Civil Rights.”



Lewis, who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 5th congressional district since 1987, was with King on the day of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963 and famously marched with King during the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery. He recently spoke out against President-elect Donald Trump, saying that he won’t attend the Inauguration on Friday, January 20. In response, the former reality TV star sparked controversy on Saturday, January 14, when he lashed out at Lewis on Twitter.



Social media users were quick to fire back at the Waterboy actor in defense of Lewis.



“Rob Scheider lecturing anyone on anything is offensive, much less John Lewis on MLK Day. #facepalm,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another added: “As if rob schneider and his entire shtick as a sidekick to Adam Sandler career wasn't embarrassing enough.”

Read the rest of the internet’s reactions below:

Rob Schneider lecturing @repjohnlewis is the most embarrassing thing he's ever done. Yes, this includes The Animal. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) January 16, 2017

@RobSchneider you shouldn't talk ever again. — Richard Lawler (@rjcc) January 16, 2017

@KaraRBrown IMAGINE BEING ROB SCHNEIDER AND THINKING YOU CAN LECTURE JOHN LEWIS ABOUT MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. — KB (@KaraRBrown) January 16, 2017

in a new segment called "hey world remember rob schneider?"... https://t.co/gAD5YXlYVV — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 16, 2017

“Home Alone 2” just keeps getting worse. pic.twitter.com/7tYIH7CTYe — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) January 16, 2017

if you're surprised by rob scheider's pontification on racial harmony: pic.twitter.com/KWRxW1WKv1 — INTUITION (@ItsIntuition) January 16, 2017

Must be nice for Rob Scheider to trend on Twitter for the first/last time. — Kyle R (@lefthandturn80) January 16, 2017

As if rob scheider and his entire stuck as a sidekick to Adam Sandler career wasn't embarrassing enougg — 🎰hy (@sleepingslothy) January 16, 2017

who even is rob scheider — Siah (@3Dpiss) January 16, 2017



