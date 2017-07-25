So secretive! Robert Pattinson opened up about his uber private relationship with fiancée FKA twigs during an interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday, July 25.



The Good Time actor, 31, confirmed that he’s still in a relationship with the British singer, 29, while keeping Stern on his toes. When asked if they’re engaged, Pattinson told the radio personality: “Yeah, kind of.”

The couple, who got engaged in April 2015 after just six months of dating, stay relatively out of the spotlight and were last photographed together at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in May, where Pattinson’s new film, Good Time, got a standing ovation.



“It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world,” Pattinson told Stern of having to keep his relationship under wraps because of his fans. “You have to make a decision whether you want to let the crazy people in.”

Pattinson, whose relationship with Twilight costar Kristen Stewart caused a media frenzy, added: “To protect it you kind of think I want to create a big boundary [but] then it’s difficult for your relationship.”

That said, the private couple are still going strong.

“She’s amazing,” Pattinson gushed of FKA twigs. “She’s super talented.”

Good Time hits theaters August 22.

