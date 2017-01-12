Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix attend the photocall for 'Her', presented in compettion at the 8th International Rome Film Festival. Credit: Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis via Getty Images

A match made in heaven. Mary Magdalene costars Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly dating, Page Six reports.



According to the site, “Phoenix and Mara fell for each other on the set while shooting the biblical epic and have been spending a lot of time together ever since.”



In fact, the Lion actress reportedly skipped the Golden Globes last weekend to “hole up together in the desert” with Phoenix. The duo reportedly were spotted at We Care Spa in Desert Hot Springs, California.



The duo shot the upcoming film together last year in Italy and were spotted smoking together on a hotel room balcony in Matera in Southern Italy this past November. They were also spotted together last month at a movie theater in Los Angeles.



The actors are next set to star together in Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot in 2018.

Phoenix’s rep denied the romance report, maintaining they’re just friends. Mara, who dated Charlie McDowell for the past six years, hasn’t been photographed with the director since August.

Us Weekly has reached out to both actor's reps for comment.



