She's not backing down. Rosie O'Donnell continued her outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump by advising his wife, Melania, to leave the real estate mogul.

O'Donnell, 55, who has been in a decade-long feud with the former Celebrity Apprentice host, took to Twitter on Wednesday, March 29, to respond to a tweet from the first lady.

"I urge you to not be afraid to fail — as failure will never have the power to define you, as long as you learn from it," Melania, 46, tweeted from the FLOTUS account.

@FLOTUS - which is y u need to divorce him - take ur son n parents and FLEE — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 29, 2017

"Which is y u need to divorce him," the View alum replied. "Take ur son n parents and FLEE."

The rarely seen wife of the president — who remains ensconced in Trump Tower in New York City with the couple's son Barron, 10, while her husband lives at the White House — delivered the words in her tweet as part of a speech at the International Women of Courage award ceremony honoring 12 women at the State Department on Wednesday.

The event marked Melania's first formal on-camera speech since the former reality TV star was inaugurated as president in January.

During her 10-minute speech the Slovenian-born former model did not mention her husband or his troubled administration.

"We must continue to fight injustice in all its forms, in whatever scale or shape it takes in our lives," she said in her speech. "Together, we must declare that the era of allowing brutality against women and children is over, while affirming that the time for empowering women around the world is now. For wherever women are diminished, the entire world is diminished with them."

As Us Weekly previously reported, Melania is struggling with the realities of her new role and the scrutiny that comes with it.

"Melania is unhappy with how her life ended up," a family source told Us last month. "She is miserable."

